144,958 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Aramark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Up 1.0 %

Aramark stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Aramark Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.