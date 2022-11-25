14,699 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,844 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.31. 13,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,228. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

