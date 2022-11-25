152,878 Shares in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 152,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 260,189 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 86,759 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 74,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,265,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after acquiring an additional 63,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46,178 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.11. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

