2,208 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $50,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Constellation Brands
In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,704,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,624,686 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Constellation Brands Stock Performance
Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.82. 5,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,499. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 827.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Constellation Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.
Constellation Brands Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
