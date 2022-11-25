3,000 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 2.0% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

LLY stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.78. 15,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,715. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $369.80. The stock has a market cap of $347.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

