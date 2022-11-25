360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $13.68

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $13.17. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 5,268 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, China Renaissance reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 price target on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 20.6% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,646 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 7.5% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 10,652,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,559,000 after buying an additional 740,280 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 16.2% during the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,051,000 after buying an additional 543,760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 399.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 373,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 497,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,722,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after acquiring an additional 449,232 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

