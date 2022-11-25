4,050 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $52.69. 1,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,115,203. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11.

