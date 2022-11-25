563,461 Shares in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 563,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BARK. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in BARK during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BARK during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in BARK during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in BARK during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BARK by 782.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of BARK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,116. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. BARK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

