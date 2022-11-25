746 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 746 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.90.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 232,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,647,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

