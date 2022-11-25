746 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 746 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.90.
Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 232,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,647,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
