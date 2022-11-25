7Pixels (7PXS) Price Reaches $3.19 on Major Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00019291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $51.70 million and $36,343.18 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.18396542 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $48,890.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

