Ace Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,625.01 (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. Ace Cash has a total market capitalization of $100.55 million and $1,625.01 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ace Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00003046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ace Cash has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Ace Cash Profile

Ace Cash’s launch date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.50121317 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,538.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

