Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 7.6 %

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

