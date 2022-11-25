Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADPT. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,150 shares of company stock worth $279,719. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

