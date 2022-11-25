Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,299.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,299.50 ($27.19).

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,819 ($33.33) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($30.98) to GBX 2,490 ($29.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,583 ($30.54) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($20.69) to GBX 1,780 ($21.05) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Admiral Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,099 ($24.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 1,620.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.00) and a one year high of GBX 3,301 ($39.03). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,016.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,101.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Admiral Group Company Profile

In other Admiral Group news, insider Geraint Jones sold 20,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,011 ($23.78), for a total value of £421,163.73 ($498,006.07).

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

