Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) SVP Sells $97,122.66 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $96.42. The company had a trading volume of 396,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.40 and a 200-day moving average of $113.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

