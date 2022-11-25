Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD):

11/16/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

11/14/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

11/11/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $84.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $102.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $80.00.

11/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $91.00.

11/2/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $68.00.

11/1/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

10/31/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

10/24/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research to a “neutral” rating.

10/13/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $86.00.

10/13/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $84.00.

10/13/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $95.00.

10/12/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $105.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $107.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $135.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $112.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $95.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.6 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 26,018,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,202,242. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get Advanced Micro Devices Inc alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after acquiring an additional 886,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after purchasing an additional 316,285 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.