Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Boosted by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average of $81.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

