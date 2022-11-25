Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 12,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 150,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANYYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €131.00 ($133.67) to €119.00 ($121.43) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.