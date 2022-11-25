Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG opened at $156.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.04. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $178.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.64.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

