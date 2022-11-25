Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Affimed from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Affimed Stock Down 1.4 %
AFMD stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. Affimed has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.
