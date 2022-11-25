Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Affimed from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Affimed Stock Down 1.4 %

AFMD stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. Affimed has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

Affimed Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 80.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

