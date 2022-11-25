Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of AFRM opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. Affirm has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $140.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Affirm by 2,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

