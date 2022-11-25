Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,782 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,467. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

