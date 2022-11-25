Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price target on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Airbus Price Performance

EPA AIR opened at €113.26 ($115.57) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €102.04 and a 200-day moving average of €102.09. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($102.01).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

