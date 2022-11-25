Algold Resources Ltd. (ALG.V) (CVE:ALG) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Algold Resources Ltd. (ALG.V) (CVE:ALG – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.15. 17,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 32,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.

Algold Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold mining properties in Mauritania, West Africa. It holds interests in the Tijirit property covering an area of approximately 2,200 square kilometers located in Mauritania; Kneivissat property totaling an area of 830 square kilometers; and Legouessi exploration license located to the north of Nouakchott.

