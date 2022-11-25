Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Raised to C$10.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of ASTL opened at C$8.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$923.27 million and a PE ratio of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of C$8.49 and a 1-year high of C$15.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

