Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $78.50

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $78.50, but opened at $76.60. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $75.43, with a volume of 134,998 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.56 billion, a PE ratio of 189.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.33.
Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.