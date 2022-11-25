Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $78.50

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $78.50, but opened at $76.60. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $75.43, with a volume of 134,998 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.56 billion, a PE ratio of 189.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,823,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

