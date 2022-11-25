Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE: ATD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/24/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was given a new C$80.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$68.00.
- 11/24/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$65.00 to C$68.00.
- 11/24/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$73.00.
- 11/22/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$54.00.
- 11/21/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$68.50.
- 11/15/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$70.00.
- 10/3/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$66.00.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up C$0.74 on Friday, hitting C$60.89. 558,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,474. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a 52 week low of C$45.23 and a 52 week high of C$63.48. The company has a market cap of C$62.23 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 3.8399997 EPS for the current year.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.
Featured Stories
