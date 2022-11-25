Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 477.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,049,000 after acquiring an additional 886,455 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,017,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,509,000 after acquiring an additional 330,037 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

