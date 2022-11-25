Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC Lowers Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL)

Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF comprises about 0.4% of Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC owned about 0.05% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Price Performance

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,284. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $27.55.

