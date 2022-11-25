Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.98. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

