Alpha Finance Lab 24-Hour Volume Tops $874,183.62 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $89.92 million and $874,183.62 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

