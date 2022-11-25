AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 2,973 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,860,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

