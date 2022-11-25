AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 427,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,332. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.