AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 443.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.12. 20,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,956,690. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.63 and a 200-day moving average of $359.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.