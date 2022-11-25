Altarock Partners LLC Has $782.83 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Altarock Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up about 24.2% of Altarock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Altarock Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $782,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after acquiring an additional 173,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 912.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 154,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 107,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235 in the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $634.95. 1,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,270. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $567.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.62. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.00.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

