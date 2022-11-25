Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR AAD opened at €113.40 ($115.71) on Monday. Amadeus FiRe has a one year low of €80.60 ($82.24) and a one year high of €189.00 ($192.86). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €97.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.43 million and a PE ratio of 17.40.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

