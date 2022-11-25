American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.01. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 15,182 shares traded.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMS. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the second quarter valued at $82,000.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

