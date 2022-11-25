AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Sells $326,861.18 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,899,000 after purchasing an additional 357,665 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,005,000 after purchasing an additional 143,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AMETEK by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,410,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.