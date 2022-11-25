Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.89. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Insider Activity at Ampco-Pittsburgh
In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co bought 551,604 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,010.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,034,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,982.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.