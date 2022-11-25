Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Rating) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 1,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVPS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 65,806 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 89.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

