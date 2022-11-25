Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Provention Bio (PRVB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB):

11/21/2022 – Provention Bio had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Provention Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Provention Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Provention Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Provention Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Provention Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Provention Bio Stock Performance

Shares of PRVB stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,934. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market cap of $828.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 166.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

