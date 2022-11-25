Analyzing First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) & Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Inter & Co, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 27.06% 13.15% 0.87% Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Republic Bank and Inter & Co, Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $5.31 billion 4.20 $1.48 billion $8.39 14.79 Inter & Co, Inc. $536.80 million 0.95 -$13.47 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc..

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Republic Bank and Inter & Co, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 1 7 7 1 2.50 Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 1 0 2.25

First Republic Bank presently has a consensus price target of $151.32, suggesting a potential upside of 21.91%. Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus price target of 4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 91.96%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, personal and business loans, single family construction loans, and other loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management, trust and custody, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services. Further, the company offers online and mobile banking services; refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2021, it offered its services through 82 licensed deposit taking offices primarily in the San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. It also has 12 additional offices that offer lending, wealth management, or trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

