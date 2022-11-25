Analyzing Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) & Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -30.74% -7.53% -2.48% Summit Hotel Properties -0.66% -0.30% -0.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Veris Residential and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 3 0 0 2.00 Summit Hotel Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Veris Residential currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.92%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.72%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Veris Residential.

This table compares Veris Residential and Summit Hotel Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $329.32 million 4.40 -$119.04 million ($1.30) -12.25 Summit Hotel Properties $361.93 million 2.50 -$65.57 million ($0.20) -42.40

Summit Hotel Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veris Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Veris Residential shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats Veris Residential on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit http://www.verisresidential.com/.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

