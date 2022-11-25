Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.87. 25,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 975,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)
