Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.87. 25,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 975,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.