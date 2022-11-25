Anthony Colaluca, Jr. Acquires 35,000 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Stock

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,891.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MultiPlan Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on MultiPlan from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 171.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 284.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

