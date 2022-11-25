AO World (LON:AO) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AO World to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 65 ($0.77) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

AO World Stock Down 3.6 %

LON:AO opened at GBX 65.65 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.54. The stock has a market cap of £378.75 million and a P/E ratio of -52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.16.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

