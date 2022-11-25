Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $167.48

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.48 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 177 ($2.09). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.09), with a volume of 131,429 shares trading hands.

Apax Global Alpha Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £878.09 million and a PE ratio of 1,165.20.

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

