Apollo Currency 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $403,354.46 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $13.26 million and $403,354.46 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00077627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00060330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

