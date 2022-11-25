Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.49 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $342,812.95 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00077622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00060642 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023729 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.