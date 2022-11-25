ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on MT. UBS Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($40.82) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($23.98) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.20.
ArcelorMittal Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of MT opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $37.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
